Rapper T.I. arrested at Atlanta airport in identity mix-up

Atlanta rapper T.I. was arrested Sunday night at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in a case of mistaken identity, his lawyer has confirmed.
The artist, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., was held in custody for a couple of hours after being taken from the airport to Clayton County Jail, TMZ first reported.
Steve Sadow, T.I.’s attorney, confirmed TMZ’s report to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He declined to comment further.
A spokesperson for the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office told the AJC that T.I. was transferred to its jurisdiction by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“The warrant was dismissed due to lack of supporting documentation,” the spokesperson said.
T.I.’s name does not appear in the county’s jail booking records for the past 48 hours.
The rapper was apprehended on a warrant for a different Clifford Harris accused in a Baltimore case of being violent toward a woman, stalking, and possibly having a gun, according to TMZ.
Once Sadow contacted the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, T.I. was released, per the TMZ report, which added that a judge reviewed and dismissed an associated extradition request.
TMZ reported that the suspect weighs 205 pounds, while T.I. weighs around 165 pounds.
