Rapper T.I. arrested at Atlanta airport in identity mix-up

A spokesperson for the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office told the AJC that T.I. was transferred to its jurisdiction by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The warrant was dismissed due to lack of supporting documentation,” the spokesperson said.

T.I.’s name does not appear in the county’s jail booking records for the past 48 hours.

The rapper was apprehended on a warrant for a different Clifford Harris accused in a Baltimore case of being violent toward a woman, stalking, and possibly having a gun, according to TMZ.

Once Sadow contacted the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, T.I. was released, per the TMZ report, which added that a judge reviewed and dismissed an associated extradition request.

TMZ reported that the suspect weighs 205 pounds, while T.I. weighs around 165 pounds.