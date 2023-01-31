PulteGroup reports robust growth to finish 2022; net income up 33%

“From October through December, we’ve seen strong month-to-month growth and we’ve seen that continue into January,” Marshall told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We think it’s reflective of the feeling that interest rates have gotten better.”

That might have helped builders: the number of new homes sold in December rose from November, while the resales of existing homes continued to decline, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors.

PulteGroup’s higher revenues were fueled partly by the increase in the number of sales at year’s end, but also by a 17% jump in the average price of a home sold. Still, to fight the rate hikes, the company in many markets offered incentives, discounts and a 4.25% mortgage rate though an in-house mortgage company.

PulteGroup’s closings — the final step in the purchase of a home — during the quarter were up 3%, while the profit margin on average also grew. Absent further spikes in interest rates or a harsh recession, prospects are good — partly because of “a demographic tailwind,” Marshall said.

“The peak of the millennials are about age 30,” he said. “While they have generally delayed getting married and having kids, they have a high desire for homeownership.”

Pulte reports 4% of its business is in in metro Atlanta. It has 6,100 employees, including 475 in Georgia.

PulteGroup, fourth quarter 2022, compared with year earlier

Revenues: up 19%

Net income: up 33%

Largest U.S. homebuilders, headquarters

1. D.R. Horton (Arlington, Texas)

2. Lennar Corp. (Miami, Florida)

3. PulteGroup (Atlanta, Georgia)

4. NVR (Reston, Virginia)

5. Taylor Morrison (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Average mortgage rates

Year ago: 3.55% (Jan. 26, 2022)

Year high: 7.08% (Nov. 10, 2022)

Recent: 6.13% (Jan. 26, 2023)

Sources: Sources: PulteGroup, BuilderOnline.com, U.S. Census Bureau, National Association of Realtors