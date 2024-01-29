Proposed Gwinnett city gets approval in senate committee hearing

New details about the proposed city emerged during the hearing: it would have five council members, each serving four-year terms, and council members would internally vote in a mayor who would serve two years, according to State Sen. Clint Dixon, who is sponsoring the bill.

A feasibility study has determined that the city would generate about $9.4 million in annual revenue, mostly from ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums and business occupation licenses. There would be no new property taxes.

“The reason the citizens of this area are urging for the creation of the city is more local control,” Dixon said.

A few senators had questions for Dixon during the hearing, but Sen. Derek Mallow (D-Savannah), expressed concern about residents not voting for the mayor.

“I just don’t like unelected positions,” Mallow said.

Dixon responded by saying that council selecting a mayor is just one option.

Last November, Georgia House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, R-Auburn, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that many residents in the Hamilton Mill neighborhood were fighting a proposed mixed-use development, approved by county staff, that plans for 700 apartments.

Kyle Shields, who has lived in Hamilton Mill for 16 years, spoke briefly to committee members and said while he is okay with growth, he would appreciate growth that reflects the community’s wants and needs. He also said the community would like to have local governance where their tax dollars are going.

“Especially the past, I want to say five, six years, it almost feels like we’re on this hill, waving this flag saying ‘Help us, help us,’ and nobody’s really kind of listening to what we really want,” Shields said.

He said it now takes about 35 minutes to get to his son’s school on a 3.5 mile drive.

“I used to be able to get there very quick,” Shields said. “So the infrastructure wasn’t there for the building processes that were happening.”

“Spearheading the city I think is a great thing because it does, like Mr. Dixon was saying, put our opinions, our wants, and our needs more to local government, and we have skin in the game,” Shields said.