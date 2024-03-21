Metro Atlanta

Proposal would allow DeKalb special election before November

People walk through the entrance at the Voter Registration & Elections in Dekalb County, Georgia, during the first day of early voting on June 13, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

People walk through the entrance at the Voter Registration & Elections in Dekalb County, Georgia, during the first day of early voting on June 13, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
17 minutes ago

A last-minute effort is underway before the legislative session ends to change the rules that have made it hard for DeKalb County to fill its two vacant commissioner seats until November.

One in 10 DeKalb residents don’t have any representation on the commission currently, and the county’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections said this week it can’t hold a special election to fill the District 3 and 7 seats during the May general primary because what’s required under the current election rules isn’t feasible, officials said.

When the need for a special election happens less than 90 days before a planned election, officials can only hold it as a “separate and apart” election — one with separate staff, equipment and ballots.

State Rep. Saira Draper, whose district includes parts of DeKalb that are now without local representation, has proposed legislators drop that requirement for situations like the one in DeKalb. She’s drafted an amendment that would keep the 90-day time frame for ballot questions but drop it for other special elections.

Draper said the elections board is “between a rock and a hard place” because of the difficulty of holding two elections simultaneously.

“There’s not a lot of benefit of holding a separate and apart election but there’s a lot of downside,” Draper said. “It’s crazy, there’s one in 10 DeKalb residents without representation for nine months, possibly 10 months if there’s a runoff.”

DeKalb residents who live in the area shaded dark green will not have any representation on the DeKalb County Board of Commission until a special election is held in November.

Credit: DeKalb County Department of Voter Registration and Elections

Credit: DeKalb County Department of Voter Registration and Elections

There’s a tight window before the session ends for legislators to take up Draper’s proposal. The last chance for her amendment to be tacked on to existing legislation is Thursday when the Senate Ethics Committee resumes discussion of House Bill 976.

As of now, that’s unlikely, a staffer for Ethics Chairman Max Burns said in an email. The only amendments scheduled for discussion are those previously proposed, Tarika Jackson said.

Draper is encouraging residents to contact Burns to lobby for the amendment.

The fix would help more than just DeKalb, Draper said. Special elections are needed regularly when officials resign, and the difficulty of holding separate and apart elections often results in lengthy vacancies. A seat on the Atlanta City Council will also remain vacant until the November election.

Elections board members in DeKalb said they were frustrated at waiting but didn’t see any other option. Elections Director Keisha Smith told the board they’d need to hire nearly 400 poll workers in the next few weeks to make it happen. Some poll locations aren’t large enough to accommodate two simultaneous elections.

The decision was decried by a standing-room-only crowd of residents at the meeting, many of whom had asked the board to hold it in May so they’d have representation sooner.

If Draper’s amendment is approved, it could open the door for DeKalb to reconsider the November date. Sample ballots for the May primary must be published April 8.

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

