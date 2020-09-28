Powder Springs helping residents pay for housing, utilities during pandemic

The Powder Springs Financial Assistance Program is using a portion of the $805,038 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding it received from Cobb County to fund the new program.

Individual people or households can apply for assistance. Households must have a combined income that’s 200% below the federal poverty guidelines and “lack sufficient resources to maintain permanent housing,” the city said. Documentation that may be required includes a notice of termination from an employer, unemployment compensation statement, bank statements and utility and medical bills showing past-due payments.