Powder Springs helping residents pay for housing, utilities during pandemic

Powder Springs residents can now apply for financial assistance from the city to cover housing and utility costs if they were affected by shutdowns, furloughs, layoffs, school closures or illness related to the pandemic.
The Powder Springs Financial Assistance Program is using a portion of the $805,038 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding it received from Cobb County to fund the new program.
Individual people or households can apply for assistance. Households must have a combined income that’s 200% below the federal poverty guidelines and “lack sufficient resources to maintain permanent housing,” the city said. Documentation that may be required includes a notice of termination from an employer, unemployment compensation statement, bank statements and utility and medical bills showing past-due payments.
The city’s program is being administered by the Center for Family Resources, which will make the payments from participating households directly to vendors.
Funding for assistance is capped at $110,000 and the deadline to apply is Dec. 15 (or when all the money has been used). Additional eligibility requirements can be viewed on the city of Powder Springs' website. For more information, call the Center for Family Resources at 770-428-2601.