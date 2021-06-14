Police cite summer crime plan for quick response to Lenox shooting

One of the teens shot the guard, leaving him critically injured, according to police. Authorities said the teens were arrested within 10 minutes at a nearby hotel before they were detained at a youth detention center.

The unidentified suspects were charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, police said. The teens also face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses.

Coyt said the teenagers were charged with a felony and “some of their charges are charges that could graduate them to adult court.” It will be up to the judge to determine if they will be charged as adults.

Bond said he doesn’t want to see young people getting “funneled into the criminal justice system.” But he said there needs to be “something more substantial” done to handle cases involving young people to ensure they don’t become repeat offenders.

“There’s obviously a need for intervention for the young people who are finding themselves attracted and then subsequently caught up in gang activity,” Bond said.

Coyt said “violent crime is still a challenge” as homicides and aggravated assaults continue to be “the biggest issues that we are dealing with.” Atlanta has 1,610 sworn officers this year and up to 423 vacancies, Coyt said, but he said the department is screening “a number of individuals” who have expressed interest in being police officers.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Alexis Stevens contributed to this article.