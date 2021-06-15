Petition launched to reinstate Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

The appeal, which had just over 1,300 signatures early Tuesday, says that Hill should be allowed to continue his duties until a jury decides whether he is guilty of recent federal charges alleging he violated the rights of detainees at the Clayton County Jail.

“Our Sheriff has vigilantly fought against crime and has sworn to protect those than cannot protect themselves,” the petition organizer writes in the appeal. “We the voters of Clayton County, demand that Sheriff Hill remains in office.”