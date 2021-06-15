Petition launched to reinstate Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

A Change.org petition has been launched demanding Gov. Brian Kemp reinstate Victor Hill as sheriff of Clayton County.
The appeal, which had just over 1,300 signatures early Tuesday, says that Hill should be allowed to continue his duties until a jury decides whether he is guilty of recent federal charges alleging he violated the rights of detainees at the Clayton County Jail.
“Our Sheriff has vigilantly fought against crime and has sworn to protect those than cannot protect themselves,” the petition organizer writes in the appeal. “We the voters of Clayton County, demand that Sheriff Hill remains in office.”
Kemp suspended the controversial sheriff earlier this month after a three-person panel appointed by the governor said the federal indictment, filed in April, would negatively impact Hill’s duties. Hill has denied the charges.
The petition said Hill was elected by Clayton residents and that they, not the governor, should decide if the sheriff stays or goes.
“We the people of Clayton County, believe the circumstances under which Sheriff Hill has been suspended do not rise to the extreme level of his suspension from elected office,” the petition said. “It is up to the voters of Clayton County to decide whether or not the Sheriff deserves their trust and confidence.”