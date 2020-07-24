Peachtree Corners launches ‘Stay Healthy’ campaign against COVID-19

Even Mayor Mike Mason and City Manager Brian Johnson have gotten in on the fun; they’ll be featured in public service announcements modeled after memes based on images from “The Great Gatsby” and beer brand Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World,” according to a city release. Those images have not yet been posted, but residents can expect them on the city’s social feeds in the near future.

“The reality is, COVID-19 is not going to go away anytime soon,” Mason said in a city release. “Wearing a face covering when you are out in public is a simple act that can help contain the spread of this very contagious, and sometimes deadly, virus.”