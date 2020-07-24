Peachtree Corners launches ‘Stay Healthy’ campaign against COVID-19

Peachtree Corners is using superheroes and memes to remind its residents to take precautions against COVID-19.
The city launched its “Stay Healthy” campaign this week, creating signs, posters, billboards and other messaging intended to remind residents how they can minimize their chances of getting sick. The campaign uses characters including Captain America and Wonder Woman to emphasize the importance of wearing masks, keeping distance from people outside your household and washing your hands frequently.
Even Mayor Mike Mason and City Manager Brian Johnson have gotten in on the fun; they’ll be featured in public service announcements modeled after memes based on images from “The Great Gatsby” and beer brand Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World,” according to a city release. Those images have not yet been posted, but residents can expect them on the city’s social feeds in the near future.
“The reality is, COVID-19 is not going to go away anytime soon,” Mason said in a city release. “Wearing a face covering when you are out in public is a simple act that can help contain the spread of this very contagious, and sometimes deadly, virus.”
Peachtree Corners has not mandated masks, as Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide executive order bars cities from doing so. Other cities and DeKalb County have defied that order, and Atlanta’s mayor and city council have been sued by the governor’s office for requiring masks to be worn in public.
Peachtree Corners declared a state of emergency in late March as the pandemic began to spread in Georgia, and that was superseded by Kemp’s initial emergency order in April. The city resumed holding events on its Town Green at the beginning of July, but has required all guests to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. A concert this weekend on the Town Green also requires reservations, allowing the size of the crowd to be managed.