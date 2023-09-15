BreakingNews
Breaking: U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta

Pastor at flooded church: ‘Water is life-giving, but it can also be life-taking’

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

At the Central United Methodist Church, which sits in the shadow of massive Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Rev. Vance P. Ross looked on as tow truck drivers fished flooded vehicles out of his parking lot.

Ross spent much of the morning on the phone with the insurance company after Thursday’s storm flooded his congregation’s fellowship hall. Mud lines on the door of the church show at least four feet of water gushed through the building.

Two vehicles parked in the lot down the hill were pushed around like boats, Ross said, and a large dumpster ended up floating about 50 yards away during the storm. A blue Honda SUV got washed into a fence and quickly filled with rainwater, likely totaling the vehicle. The father and son who were inside managed to get out safely.

Luckily, nobody was injured or killed, the pastor said. As for the property damage, Ross said most things can be fixed or replaced.

”Water is life-giving, but it can also be life-taking,” the pastor said. “We’re not the only ones to be flooded in recent days. The first step is to clean up and assess the damage.”

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Cleanup efforts continue after flooding inundates downtown Atlanta2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Students moved after flooding at Atlanta University Center
15h ago

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Breaking: U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
34m ago

DeKalb County man diagnosed with West Nile virus. How to protect yourself
2h ago

DeKalb County man diagnosed with West Nile virus. How to protect yourself
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water across Georgia
7h ago
The Latest
No injuries when massive tree fell on Grant Park preschool playground
19m ago
HBCUs come together to support Clark Atlanta students after flooding
52m ago
World of Coca-Cola resumes normal operations after evacuation
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
7h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
20h ago
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top