Pastor at flooded church: ‘Water is life-giving, but it can also be life-taking’

At the Central United Methodist Church, which sits in the shadow of massive Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Rev. Vance P. Ross looked on as tow truck drivers fished flooded vehicles out of his parking lot.

Ross spent much of the morning on the phone with the insurance company after Thursday’s storm flooded his congregation’s fellowship hall. Mud lines on the door of the church show at least four feet of water gushed through the building.

Two vehicles parked in the lot down the hill were pushed around like boats, Ross said, and a large dumpster ended up floating about 50 yards away during the storm. A blue Honda SUV got washed into a fence and quickly filled with rainwater, likely totaling the vehicle. The father and son who were inside managed to get out safely.

Luckily, nobody was injured or killed, the pastor said. As for the property damage, Ross said most things can be fixed or replaced.

”Water is life-giving, but it can also be life-taking,” the pastor said. “We’re not the only ones to be flooded in recent days. The first step is to clean up and assess the damage.”