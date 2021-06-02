Part of popular Edgewood Ave. will be closed to cars every weekend this summer

“Business owners and residents have been lobbying the city to act for some time. These summer closures are meant to bring the situation under control in a way that improves the public welfare and strengthens the business environment,” Councilman Amir Farokhi, who sponsored the resolution with Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong, wrote in a recent newsletter to constituents.

In the past, the road was sometimes blocked off on busy nights, but there was no consistent schedule, business owners said.

Many nightlife establishments on Edgewood, a historic and diverse corridor, saw a drop in revenue during the pandemic as fewer people went out to bars and clubs. They expect business to pick back up this summer.