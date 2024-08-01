Papa John’s names new CEO: executive who has been head of Wendy’s

Papa John’s International has named as new president and chief executive Todd Penegor, who leaves the same positions he has held at The Wendy’s Company, officials said Thursday.

Prior to Wendy’s, Penegor had held “key leadership roles” at Kellogg Co. and Ford Motor Co., the company said.

Penegor was named after “an extensive search” to find someone who could promote the company’s brand and also “accelerate growth,” said Christopher Coleman, chair of the Papa John’s board of directors, in a statement.