X

Opponents question the city council’s priorities

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

At the five-hour mark of public testimony, just four supporters had spoken in favor of the project out of more than 80 public speakers. Hundreds more opponents still waited for their chance to speak.

Speakers returned time and again to a few common themes: Their fears of police violence; their distrust of public officials in the wake of misleading promises about how the facility would be paid for; and their opposition to cutting down trees in South River Forest, the site of the proposed training facility.

Several public commenters also pushed back at characterizations that they were outside agitators who came to Atlanta from afar, proudly touting their ties to the community.

As the meeting stretched into the evening, the Council had all but stopped enforcing decorum rules against outbursts during the meeting, allowing those in attendance to cheer on the speakers. Chants of “Stop Cop City!” periodically broke out in the chambers, and admonishments were rare.

Alison Johnson, executive director of the Housing Justice League, offered another reason the council should vote no: Limited city dollars could be spent on the city’s affordable housing crisis, instead.

“I would think that we would have our priorities set on something totally different,” Johnson said.

“Now is the time to do the right thing,” she added. “We can’t regrow land.”

About the Author

Follow Brian Eason on twitter

Brian Eason covers local government agencies across metro Atlanta for the AJC. A policy nerd at heart, Brian is drawn to stories that explain how our government works – and why it often doesn’t.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day 3h ago

Federal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?
8h ago

Credit: Family photo

Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
4h ago

Credit: Family photo

Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
5h ago
The Latest
Atlanta police set up barricades outside City Hall
1h ago
Evening update: Key things to know
1h ago
City social media puts spotlight on supporters
2h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
7h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top