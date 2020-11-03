X

Two precincts open past 7 p.m. in Gwinnett County

Voters make their ballot selections at the Annistown Elementary School gym in Snellville, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Casey Sykes for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Polls will stay open past 7 p.m. at two Gwinnett County precincts.

At Ferguson Elementary, the polls will be open until 7:20 p.m. Any voter who joins the line until that time will be able to vote.

Gwinnett spokesperson Joe Sorenson said the extension was prompted by a power failure at the precinct.

Three schools serving as precincts lost power around 11:30 a.m. when a transformer blew. Corley Elementary School, Ferguson Elementary School and Sweetwater Middle School all lost power.

Sorenson said poll workers at Ferguson thought there was a fire and briefly evacuated the school. There was no fire.

The precinct is at 1755 Centerview Drive in Duluth. The order was signed by a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge.

At South Gwinnett Baptist Church, polls were open until 7:04 p.m. Sorenson said he did not know why time was extended there.

