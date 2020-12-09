North Cobb Christian completes $10M high school building project

North Cobb Christian School will soon open a new high school building designed to provide a high-quality STEM education to its students.
North Cobb last month held a ribbon cutting for its 38,000-square-foot Upper School building, which includes 24 classrooms, administrative, college and guidance counselor areas, a high school clinic and a center for classes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, with robotics, physics and “makerspace” labs to design new creations.
The STEM Center also has what the school calls a “treasure trove” of tools students will have available at their fingertips, such as 3D printers and scanners, computers, laser engravers, saws, sewing and textile machines and a soldering station.
The Upper School building was funded with North Cobb Christian’s His Plan | Our Time campaign, which raised $10.3 million for the project. North Cobb Christian School, which serves between 800 and 900 students from preschool to 12th grade on its campus in Kennesaw, will open the building for classes after its Christmas break. Renovations will also take place during the summer for the lower and middle school areas of the campus.
Head of School Todd Clingman said in a statement that the building increases the square footage of North Cobb Christian’s classroom space by 30 percent and “provides many creative learning environments that allow for collaboration and innovation.”