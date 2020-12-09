North Cobb Christian completes $10M high school building project

North Cobb last month held a ribbon cutting for its 38,000-square-foot Upper School building, which includes 24 classrooms, administrative, college and guidance counselor areas, a high school clinic and a center for classes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, with robotics, physics and “makerspace” labs to design new creations.

The STEM Center also has what the school calls a “treasure trove” of tools students will have available at their fingertips, such as 3D printers and scanners, computers, laser engravers, saws, sewing and textile machines and a soldering station.