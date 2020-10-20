X

Nonprofit to award Atlanta schools pandemic grants

An Atlanta nonprofit organization is awarding grants to public schools to help address needs during the coronavirus pandemic. (BOB ANDRES/AJC FILE PHOTO)

Credit: Bob Andres

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Atlanta nonprofit is offering financial help to schools and educational organizations serving students during the pandemic.

RedefinED Atlanta will award grants of up to $15,000 through its recently launched Innovation Fund for Pandemic Education and Restart. The nonprofit plans to distribute at least $172,000 total.

Public schools within the Atlanta district are eligible to apply, as well as state-authorized charter schools and nonprofit organizations, so long as most of their students live in Atlanta.

Groups can seek funding to help with virtual clubs and activities, provide additional academic instruction, support learning pods or offer other services in response to the coronavirus.

APS announced last week that classes would remain virtual until at least January.

RedefinED began accepting grant proposals last week. The application window will stay open until the funds run out, officials said.

