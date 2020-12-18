Nonprofit seeks public support for a new building and renovations

A north Fulton nonprofit providing food and financial assistance to people in need during the pandemic is seeking public contributions to fulfill its capital campaign goal for a new building and renovations of other facilities.
North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC) needs nearly $400,000 to reach its goal of $6.2 million to complete funding for construction of a new 18,000-square-foot service and education center, and remodeling of its food pantry and gift shop, executive director Holly York said.
A new building will include a technology lab and six classrooms for job training, resource development and tutoring, York said. During the summer NFCC announced a $300,000 donation from LexisNexis Risk Solutions to build the lab.
“We’re addressing working families and removing barriers that keep people from seeking education including childcare,” York said. The new building will have hours to accommodate working parents.
Several churches and foundations have already donated to the charity’s campaign.
NFCC serves residents in Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton. The nonprofit reports that it has served over 3,400 families this year, according to Communications Director Sheila Sillitto. It has provided more than $1 million in financial assistance for rent and utilities since the start of the pandemic.
For the holiday season, the nonprofit has seen a 61% increase in families registering for programs such as Santa Shop that provides holiday toys for parents to give to their children, Sillitto added.