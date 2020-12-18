Nonprofit seeks public support for a new building and renovations

North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC) needs nearly $400,000 to reach its goal of $6.2 million to complete funding for construction of a new 18,000-square-foot service and education center, and remodeling of its food pantry and gift shop, executive director Holly York said.

A new building will include a technology lab and six classrooms for job training, resource development and tutoring, York said. During the summer NFCC announced a $300,000 donation from LexisNexis Risk Solutions to build the lab.