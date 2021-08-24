Ninth Clayton County school to go remote because of COVID-19

Forest Park Middle School will switch to online learning beginning Wednesday because of a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the Clayton County Schools district announced Tuesday.
It’s the ninth school in the south metro Atlanta community to pivot to virtual instruction because of the pandemic since classes began earlier this month. The district announced over the weekend that Smith Elementary and Rex Middle would be closed from Aug. 23-Sept. 3.
“As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic,” the school system said in its advisory.
Forest Park students will return to the school Sept. 8.
Schools across metro Atlanta have been redirecting classes, grade levels and some buildings to remote instruction as the coronavirus has spread, especially as the more infectious delta variant has become more dominant.
Fourteen metro Atlanta districts recorded more than 6,300 COVID-19 cases last week, according to data reports. Clayton County said it will report its latest numbers on Wednesday. The district documented 265 cases of Aug. 13.