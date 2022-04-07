Nike opening new technology center in Atlanta

Global footwear brand Nike is planning to open a new technology center in Atlanta next year, officials announced Thursday.
The hub will be located in the West Midtown area and is set to open early next year, Nike’s Global Chief Digital Information Officer Ratnakar Lavu wrote in a post on LinkedIn.
Nike joins a growing list of international corporations bringing tech jobs to the city. Lavu said Nike chose Atlanta because of its skilled and diverse tech talent, the region’s universities and “its strong connection to sport.”
Just last month, Walmart and Capitol One announced new tech hubs in Atlanta. West Coast tech giants like Microsoft and Airbnb have also announced expansion plans here in recent years.
Nike said its tech center will focus on logistics and supply chain, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The exact location of the office and the number of people it will employ have not yet been released. Some Atlanta-based job listings have already been posted, with employees slated to work remotely until the new center opens. Dr. Mona-Lisa Pinkney, a senior technology leader in Nike’s Corporate Information Security division, will lead the center.
