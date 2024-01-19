New workforce development center is coming to Mableton

A new workforce development center is being built in south Cobb and is expected to open later this year.

Run by CobbWorks, the workforce development center will provide training, resources and services for job seekers and businesses. The community will have free access to a computer lab, assistance with searching for jobs, professional development workshops, literacy services, employment placement, and funding support for skills training, according to a news release.

“We live in a world that is constantly evolving, where access to education and skills training are critical to the economic self-sufficiency for families,” Sonya Grant, CEO of CobbWorks, said in a statement. “This worksource center will serve as a hub of inspiration, innovation, and growth.”