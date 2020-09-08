New pool’s debut to kick off extended summer pool hours in Brookhaven

Labor Day has come and gone, but Brookhaven residents can plan on a few more weekends of pool time this summer.
The city has extended the operating hours of two public pools, including the newly renovated Briarwood Park pool, through the end of September, according to a news release.
The $3.5 million renovation project included building a new 4,000 square-foot pool house along with a “zero-entry” pool — also known as beach-style entry — outfitted with spray features and a six-lane competition section.
Credit: City of Brookhaven
The Briarwood pool will make its debut at 10 a.m. Saturday along with the Murphy Candler Park pool. The Lynwood Park pool is closed for the year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is keeping social distancing guidelines in place at its public pools. Time blocks for pool use are in effect on a first come, first served basis.
The Murphy Candler Park pool will allow up to 35 patrons, while the Briarwood Park pool’s current capacity is 40 people. Pool deck furniture has been removed, but people are allowed to bring in chairs as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
The pools will keep the same hours for the next three weeks: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.
The time blocks for Saturdays are 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; 12:45-3 p.m.; and 3:30-5:45 p.m., while Sunday will feature time blocks of 1-3:15 p.m. and 3:45-6 p.m. The pool areas will be cleaned between time blocks.
Admission costs $3 for children, $5 for adults and $1 for seniors. For pool locations, rental options and daily group rates, click here.