New pool’s debut to kick off extended summer pool hours in Brookhaven

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is keeping social distancing guidelines in place at its public pools. Time blocks for pool use are in effect on a first come, first served basis.

The Murphy Candler Park pool will allow up to 35 patrons, while the Briarwood Park pool’s current capacity is 40 people. Pool deck furniture has been removed, but people are allowed to bring in chairs as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

The pools will keep the same hours for the next three weeks: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.

The time blocks for Saturdays are 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; 12:45-3 p.m.; and 3:30-5:45 p.m., while Sunday will feature time blocks of 1-3:15 p.m. and 3:45-6 p.m. The pool areas will be cleaned between time blocks.

Admission costs $3 for children, $5 for adults and $1 for seniors. For pool locations, rental options and daily group rates, click here.

