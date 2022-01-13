New police precinct/fire station opened in Henry County

The new Fairview Road complex includes 3,000 square feet for the police precinct and a state-of-the-art fire station with sleeping quarters, kitchen, laundry, common living area, fitness room and staff offices. The fire station also is equipped with new equipment, a pumper truck and ambulance.

“We are very excited to get into this building,” Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman said of the new public safety facility. “We plan on making very good use of it. We had to bring more assets up to the north end of the county to better serve the community up here, so we’re excited.”