New police precinct/fire station opened in Henry County

Henry County cut the ribbon on a new Fairview public safety complex Wednesday that includes Henry County Fire Station No. 6 and a police precinct. (HENRY COUNTY COMMISSION HANDOUT)
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Henry County opened a new public safety complex on Wednesday in Ellenwood that combines a police precinct and Fire Station No. 6.

The new Fairview Road complex includes 3,000 square feet for the police precinct and a state-of-the-art fire station with sleeping quarters, kitchen, laundry, common living area, fitness room and staff offices. The fire station also is equipped with new equipment, a pumper truck and ambulance.

“We are very excited to get into this building,” Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman said of the new public safety facility. “We plan on making very good use of it. We had to bring more assets up to the north end of the county to better serve the community up here, so we’re excited.”

The police precinct will include a watch office, lobby, conference room, break room and staff offices.

County Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in whose district the building is located, said the location allows police and fire to be close to the commercial corridor and subdivisions in the Fairview/Panola area.

“I think that’s what you’re going to see,” he said. “Thank you to our fire department and thank you to our police department.”

Henry County Fire Chief Jonathan Burnette agreed.

“Henry County Fire Department having a fire station out here in the Fairview area allows our brave men and women to extend that excellent service that we strive for everyday even further out into the community,” Burnette said. “Every citizen and visitor to Henry County deserves our best, and this allows us to do that.”

