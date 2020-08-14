New pedestrian bridge install closing lanes in Gwinnett this weekend

The bridge connecting Duluth and Johns Creek will be installed over the course of four days, starting the evening of Friday, Aug. 14 and ending Monday, Aug. 17. Traffic on Pleasant Hill Road where it crosses the river will be reduced to one lane in each direction during that time, according to Gwinnett County. The road will remain open to traffic, but in a reduced capacity.

The bridge is being installed by a contractor hired by the city of Johns Creek. Gwinnett County allowed the bridge to connect on the county’s side of the river, but the county government isn’t playing a major role in the project.