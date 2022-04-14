New lawsuit targets Lost Mountain cityhood referendum

State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart (R-Acworth), who sponsored the measure, told the AJC that this and other Cobb cityhood bills were vetted by the Office of Legislative Counsel and the state attorney general’s office, and deemed constitutional.

“The citizens of Lost Mountain are looking forward to the opportunity to vote on this issue,” Ehrhart said. “It is a shame that anti-cityhood advocates ... would pursue such desperate measures to deny citizens that right.”

The suit was filed on behalf of Dora Locklear, who leads West Cobb Advocate, a group campaigning against the cityhood effort. Locklear said she filed suit in part because she was concerned that voters would be duped by a city charter that can’t be enforced.

“I believe that there is a reasonable expectation that when a referendum is placed before us that it will be constitutional, that it will be based on facts and law, and I do not believe this one is,” Locklear said in an interview. “...This is not about politics, this is about policy. And being able to trust what’s in a referendum, and what the long-term consequences, whether intended or unintended, will be.”

A ruling will need to come soon to affect the ballot. The election is set for May 24, and early voting begins May 2.