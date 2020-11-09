New hours for Atlanta schools’ free food distribution program

Atlanta Public Schools has changed the hours and pickup locations for its free food distribution program.
Beginning today, the food distribution program will run from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Once a week, on Mondays, children ages one to 18 can receive meal kits that include seven lunches and seven breakfasts.
The district has been providing the weekly meals because children are learning virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The food is available at 10 curbside pick-up locations and along designated school bus routes. The district will discontinue the service at four sites.
The new pick-up locations are: Carver High School, Frederick Douglass High School, John Hope-Charles Walter Hill Elementary School, Maynard Jackson High School, Jean Childs Young Middle School, Bolton Academy, Garden Hills Elementary School, South Atlanta High School, Bunche Middle School and Booker T. Washington High School.
Previously, the food distribution program started later and ended later on Mondays. A district spokesman said APS shifted the schedule so that families can safely walk to bus stops or visit pick-up locations while there’s still daylight.