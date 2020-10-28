Atlanta school district expands free meal program

Atlanta Public Schools is providing children with more free food as part of its meal distribution program.
The district on Monday began giving out seven breakfasts and seven lunches to each child who participates in the weekly meal program. Previously, APS distributed five breakfasts and five lunches.
Federal funds will cover the cost of the additional food. A district spokesman said the expansion is intended to make sure families have enough to eat during the coronavirus pandemic.
The district distributes the food from 3-6 p.m. on Mondays at 14 curbside locations and along designated school bus routes.
The pick-up locations include: Carver High School, BEST Academy, Frederick Douglass High School, John Hope-Charles Walter Hill Elementary School, Mary Lin Elementary School, Maynard Jackson High School, King Middle School, Benjamin E. Mays High School, Bolton Academy, Garden Hills Elementary School, South Atlanta High School, Bunche Middle School, Booker T. Washington High School and Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy.
A list of bus-stop locations can be found on the district’s website.
Any child in Atlanta ages one to 18 is eligible to receive the meals.