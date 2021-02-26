X

New Gwinnett sheriff to be sworn in this weekend

Newly elected sheriff Keybo Taylor speaks at a press conference at the Gwinnett County Jail on January 1, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION AJC FILE PHOTO
Credit: Steve Schaefer

By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two months after taking the job, the new Gwinnett County sheriff will be sworn into office.

Keybo Taylor’s swearing in will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

Taylor’s swearing-in was originally scheduled for December, but was canceled when he — and other newly elected sheriffsgot COVID-19 following training.

Taylor’s is Gwinnett’s first Black sheriff, and one of several new Black sheriffs in metro Atlanta.

In a statement, Taylor said he is looking forward to his ceremony as a way to inspire the county’s youth.

Among other early actions, Taylor on his first day in office eliminated the county’s participation in the controversial 287(g) immigration program.

