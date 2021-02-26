New Gwinnett sheriff to be sworn in this weekend

Two months after taking the job, the new Gwinnett County sheriff will be sworn into office.
Keybo Taylor’s swearing in will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
Taylor’s swearing-in was originally scheduled for December, but was canceled when he — and other newly elected sheriffs — got COVID-19 following training.
Taylor’s is Gwinnett’s first Black sheriff, and one of several new Black sheriffs in metro Atlanta.
In a statement, Taylor said he is looking forward to his ceremony as a way to inspire the county’s youth.
Among other early actions, Taylor on his first day in office eliminated the county’s participation in the controversial 287(g) immigration program.