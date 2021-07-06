New financial center opens to support Atlanta’s Westside community

“The banks aren’t here, there’s no branch here any longer, and the credit score around here is around 520 on average, which is really bad,” said David Stiffler, president of the Equifax Foundation.

Stiffler said “we’ve got to do more” in the area to address “decades of financial exploitation,” and the center is the first step in that process.

The center focuses on the neighborhoods of English Avenue, Vine City and Castleberry Hill, but it plans to expand its reach in the future. The building is owned by the Quest Community Development Organization.

Leonard Adams, Jr., Quest Community’s founder and CEO, said additional services in the building include behavioral health and social services, as well as access to services concerning Social Security. Adams also said the rear of the building will offer affordable housing to residents once the project is completed at the end of July.

Roughly 300 other units for affordable housing are also coming into the area within the next two years, he said.

Several residents could already be seen visiting vendor tables to receive resources focused on affordable housing and financial assistance. Other residents left the center carrying plates of fried fish or pulled pork from the community barbeque organized after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

City Councilman Andre Dickens lauded the center as an opportunity to cultivate financial literacy. State Rep. Mesha Mainor, an Atlanta Democrat, said the center’s mission “is near and dear to my heart” because she grew up in the Westside area. Fellow Democratic State Rep. Kim Schofield, of Atlanta, called the center “amazing.”

Olivia Maxwell, On the Rise Executive Director, could be seen hugging residents and encouraging them to tell their friends to visit the center for support. She told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the center will give residents an opportunity to build generational wealth.

“We’re investing in your future,” Maxwell said. “All of us have made mistakes, or have not had the resources. Pull that shame down and come through the door. We’re here to help.”