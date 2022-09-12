New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System

Grady executives will surely welcome the new money. But it’s an open question as to whether the amount will be enough, and if it will come quickly enough to help Grady serve potentially thousands of new patients.

Even as Kemp is talking about Grady taking on more patients, officials of DeKalb and Fulton counties, which help fund Grady, are expressing mounting concerns about its future viability. DeKalb lawmakers are also considering rushing a substantial new payment to help the hospital.

John Haupert, CEO of Grady Health System, told the AJC in July that Grady’s finances were in the red, with the cost of temporary nurses largely to blame for a deficit of about $50 million. At the time, Haupert said the budget issues “are almost entirely related to labor cost.”

Grady planned to implement some cost cuts not directly related to patient care, Haupert said. Unlike other hospitals, Fulton and DeKalb counties jointly own Grady Health System, which has its main hospital in downtown Atlanta and network of clinics that serve medically needy and indigent residents.

As for Wellstar, which surprised many with its decision to close AMC, officials said they tried everything to save the hospital but folded in the face of insurmountable financial losses.

In all, Wellstar invested in AMC in at least two ways: actual investments that improve the aging facility, and extra money to keep operating an unprofitable location. Altogether, Wellstar says it invested $350 million in AMC. But given Wellstar’s wealth as a hospital system, some are skeptical of its dedication to solving the problem.

The closure of AMC is also creating a political headache for Kemp. He will be on the ballot on Nov. 8, just a week after the hospital shuts down. So far, the governor has maintained a steady lead over his opponent Stacey Abrams, according to public opinion polling.

Abrams has seized on the hospital closure as a key issue in her campaign, casting blame on Kemp for opposing Medicaid expansion and leaving money on the table that could have aided the flailing hospital.

Kemp’s campaign says that Abrams is “falsely blaming the governor” for the hospital’s financial woes. He has championed a more limited Medicaid expansion tied to work and academic requirements.

Wellstar says that Medicaid expansion alone would not have saved the facility. However, research has shown that Medicaid expansion helps hospitals stay open and bolsters residents’ access to emergency care.

-Reporter Ariel Hart contributed to this report.