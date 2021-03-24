New Beltline path connects downtown to future Westside trail

The paved trail, called the Westside Beltline Connector, runs from the intersection of Northside Drive and Ivan Allen Boulevard in Vice City, near the Georgia World Congress Center, to the future Beltline Westside Trail just east of Marietta Boulevard. It goes through parts of English Avenue and Bankhead.

“This new trail segment is an unprecedented connection for the Atlanta BeltLine, tying together some of our most under-resourced neighborhoods, several emerging job centers, and our expansive network of parks around the loop,” Clyde Higgs, the president and CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc. said in a statement.