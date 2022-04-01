MUST Hope House: Expanded Marietta homeless shelter to open this spring

At last official count before the pandemic, there were more than 10,000 homeless people in Georgia. But housing experts believe the true number to be much higher today.

“This facility is needed now more than ever,” Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said at the event.

MUST has seen demand for its services rise substantially since the pandemic hit. This year, the ministry expects to serve around 60,000 people, about double the 30,000 clients it had in 2019, said Katy Ruth Camp, a spokeswoman for the ministry.

The group’s spending on temporary housing has risen even more dramatically. Before the pandemic, the group spent about $5,000 a month to house people temporarily in hotels, said Dwight “Ike” Reighard, the group’s president and CEO. Today, it spends $40,000 a month.

Camp said the ministry planned to begin moving people to the new shelter in May.