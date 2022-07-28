ajc logo
X

Mosquitoes in Atlanta again test positive for West Nile virus

(File photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
(File photo)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
Officials: Mosquitoes trapped near throughout Intown

Mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus have been captured in three separate traps throughout Atlanta.

The traps were located in Grant Park, Washington Park a little over a mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and near the Beltline around Herman J. Russell West End Academy (formerly Brown Middle School), according to Fulton County Board of Health on Tuesday.

Most people infected with this virus don’t feel sick, with about one out of every five people infected developing a fever or other symptoms and about one in every 150 infected people developing a serious —sometimes fatal — illness, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ExploreFrom 2019 | West Nile Virus toll can be extreme for some Atlanta residents

Fulton health department staff set out traps from July to October every year to test mosquito larvae to see if they contain any diseases.

This comes two weeks after the trap at Herman J. Russell West End Academy ensnared mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus.

County workers will spray insecticides designed to kill adult mosquitoes within a half-mile of the affected areas once a week for at least four weeks, according to the health board’s announcement. Staff are also supposed to visit neighborhoods to give information about nighttime spraying and mosquito prevention safety.

Public health officials say a mosquito can lay dozens of eggs in a bottle cap filled with water. That’s why officials recommend that residents turn over flowerpots, cover wading pools or toss water stored outside once a week.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
What You Need to Know: West Nile Virus

Credit: WSBTV Videos

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Editors' Picks
Teachers wary as schools brace for new laws about race, obscenity2h ago
Gigantic industrial park proposed near future Hyundai EV factory
3h ago
‘This will save lives’: Cobb mom pushing for safer college campuses
Jeff Francoeur will be back on Braves broadcasts this weekend
2h ago
Jeff Francoeur will be back on Braves broadcasts this weekend
2h ago
AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
4h ago
The Latest
Supply issue forces Clayton County to temporarily relax clear backpack mandate
1h ago
Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated July 27)
20h ago
Henry County sets new start times for elementary, middle schools
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
6h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top