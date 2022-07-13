Atlanta mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus

The Fulton County Board of Health reported that a pool of mosquitos from a trap near the Beltline around Herman J. Russell West End Academy (formerly Brown Middle School) tested positive last week.

Most people infected with this virus don’t feel sick, with about one out of every five people infected developing a fever or other symptoms and about one in every 150 infected people developing a serious —sometimes fatal — illness, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.