More scattered thunderstorms, highs in the 90s

There will be partly cloudy skies in the morning, and we’ll see a low of 75 degrees around sunrise. The average for this time of year is 71.

Scattered thunderstorms will come in the afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. The highest possibility of rain in the city will come between noon and 8 p.m., but rain chances will remain throughout most of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The humidity will be high, particularly during the morning and evening hours. As the humidity dips, temperatures will peak, and a high of 93 degrees is expected. The heat index will push temperatures up to 102, the NWS reported.

Rain chances will drop from 60% to 30% by Monday, and it will only be by Tuesday when the high drops to 90 degrees.

