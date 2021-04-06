More metro Atlanta fallout from MLB’s All-Star Game relocation

Georgia’s new law also includes an ID requirement for mail-in votes, restricts ballot drop boxes and expands weekend voting in some cases.

Supporters of the Republican-backed law say it restores integrity to the election system. Others have criticized it for impeding minority access to the ballot box.

Before league’s Friday announcement about moving the game, Coca Cola and Delta Air Lines condemned the law after being threatened with boycotts for not initially speaking out loudly enough against it; President Joe Biden called it Jim Crow on steroids; and Dave Roberts, manager of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who is supposed to lead MLB’s All-Star National League team, said he might not play in the game if it remained in Georgia.

“Pressure came down, and that’s why the game was cancelled,” Rose said.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law on March 25. On Friday, he accused the league of caving to liberal pressure.

Cobb’s solicitor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that he didn’t make the laws, but was ethically obligated to enforce them.

“The General Assembly determines what conduct constitutes a violation of the law, it is our duty to enforce the laws they establish,” said Cobb County Solicitor Barry Morgan in a statement. “We will review these cases on a case by case basis, as we do with all violations of Georgia Law, and seek justice in each case as we are mandated by our ethical requirements as a prosecutor.”

New Order’s Tuesday press conference was held within hours of MLB’s official announcement that Denver’s Coors Field would host the Midsummer Classic, a move that immediately began eliciting commentators comparisons between Georgia’s absentee and early voting rules to Colorado’s.

New Order Chairman Kyle Jones, an unsuccessful candidate for DeKalb County Sheriff in 2020, who previously served as DeKalb police department’s fraud and financial crimes unit commander, also spoke on Tuesday. Both Jones and Rose said that they regretted that the game’s relocation would cost local businesses.

“This wasn’t created by this organization,” Jones said. “We are asking them (businesses) to hold their state elected officials accountable.”

Cobb Travel and Tourism estimated over the weekend that MLB’s decision would mean local businesses would miss out on $100 million in revenue, according to a Channel 2 Action News story.

The AJC has previously reported that economists have criticized sports promoters for giving inflated projections about the economic impact of major sporting events.

Cobb Travel and Tourism officials have yet to say how they arrived at that the $100 million number.

Kennesaw State economics professor J.C. Bradbury said the lack of disclosure hasn’t kept both Republicans and Democrats from using the figure to their advantage.

“Both sides of the political spectrum were quick to jump on it because they could make a point the other side was creating economic damage,” he said.