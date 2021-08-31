More Henry Schools moving to temporary remote learning

Henry County announced Monday it is moving several more schools to temporary remote learning because of COVID-19.
Rock Spring Elementary School, Stockbridge Middle School and Locust Grove and Luella high schools will switch to virtual classes through Monday, Sept. 6 because of increasing numbers of individuals required to quarantine, the district said.
They are joined by Locust Grove and Ola middle schools, which pivoted to online education last week because of quarantines related to the coronavirus and is doing so again.
Each school building will reopen on Sept. 7.
The new measures bring the total number of Henry school buildings that have temporarily closed because of COVID-19 to 10. Henry reported 471 new positive cases of coronavirus over the past week — 49 staffers and 422 students. A total of 867 students and 61 staffers were quarantined during the period.
Some schools across metro Atlanta have moved to virtual instruction in specific classrooms, grade levels and school buildings because of increasing COVID-19 infections, especially as the highly infections delta variant has spread in Georgia.