ajc logo
X

More birds euthanized at Henry animal sanctuary because of bird flu

More birds, including peacocks, have been euthanized at Noah's Ark animal sanctuary in Henry County because of bird flu. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
More birds, including peacocks, have been euthanized at Noah's Ark animal sanctuary in Henry County because of bird flu. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Leaders with a popular animal sanctuary in Henry County said Friday that more fowl have had to be euthanized because of a bird flu outbreak at the site.

Noah’s Ark said that peacocks, pea hens, emus, ostrich, Guinea fowl, an owl, crow and sandhill crane have had to be destroyed after vultures reportedly brought the disease to the 250 acre property.

More than 700 vultures have died or had to be euthanized since the news the disease at the site was confirmed on Monday. Parrots, one of the most popular birds at the sanctuary, were not among those listed as euthanized.

“These species of birds can be carriers of the avian influenza and were exposed to the vulture population that has been dying off,” Noah’s Ark leaders said in a statement Friday. “Unfortunately, their euthanasia is a critical step in attempting to maintain and mitigate this contagious disease not only to protect the other bird species at Noah’s Ark, but for the entire bird population of Henry County and Georgia as a whole.”

Noah’s Ark said in a statement that initial tests shows that the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was the cause of death of the vultures. HPAI poses little threat to humans, but birds infected with the virus should not be handled, experts say.

The facility, which was founded in 1978, is closed and public access prohibited until further notice.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe 3h ago
Georgia football seeks more and more NIL support from fans
23h ago
Geoff Collins shifting substitution strategy for Georgia Tech’s defense
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
4h ago
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
4h ago
Cost of new MARTA line balloons, and construction is delayed
23h ago
The Latest
Metro Atlanta jobless rate falls again in July
18h ago
Health officials: Three Ga. children with monkeypox caught it at home
20h ago
Georgia’s system for people with disabilities hits crisis mode
21h ago
Featured
(Left to right) Christian Taylor,13; Paris Howard,13; Camille Harris,13; Wes Tilson,12 and Munachi Afulezi,13 take a photo in front of the SAE School basketball court on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Since June, the students have been recording temperatures of the school’s blacktop parking lot to determine if reflective paint will reduce the heat of the basketball court. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia school tests a reflective coating on the playground to cool its part of the...
5h ago
OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top