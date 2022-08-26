More birds euthanized at Henry animal sanctuary because of bird flu

Noah’s Ark said that peacocks, pea hens, emus, ostrich, Guinea fowl, an owl, crow and sandhill crane have had to be destroyed after vultures reportedly brought the disease to the 250 acre property.

More than 700 vultures have died or had to be euthanized since the news the disease at the site was confirmed on Monday. Parrots, one of the most popular birds at the sanctuary, were not among those listed as euthanized.