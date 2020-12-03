Milton’s new fire chief comes with a varied background

The new chief will start in January, a statement said. Benmoussa began his career with DeKalb County Fire Rescue in 2000 and before the Oregon position he served as deputy fire chief in Pullman, Washington.

“Chief Benmoussa brings expertise, enthusiasm and perspective that will be tremendous assets for Milton,” said City Manager Steve Krokoff. “People here love our firefighters for good reason, and we’re sure that they will love Chief Benmoussa.”