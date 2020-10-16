Midtown tower’s iconic AT&T logo gone in renovation

The iconic AT&T logo, which topped the building on four sides and could be seen for miles in any direction, was recently replaced with a new “TS” logo. It stands for Tower Square, the new name of the 45-story building.

Tower Square has plenty of space to offer since telecommunications giant AT&T decamped. Considered the largest office development in metro Atlanta, the buildings in the 1.8 million square-foot complex are completely vacant.