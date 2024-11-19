A new Netflix docuseries is about to debut that follows people in Atlanta looking for love later in life.
In “The Later Daters,” six contestants, all of whom are in their 50s, 60s or 70s, go on a series of blind dates across eight episodes hoping to find their next life partner. Many of them haven’t been in a relationship in over a decade — since their spouses died or they got divorced, according to Tudum, a Netflix-run fan site.
The show’s executive producer is former first lady Michelle Obama. Higher Ground Productions, founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, extended its partnership with Netflix this year.
Dating coach and behavioral scientist Logan Ury, author of the book “How to Not Die Alone,” meets with each contestant and their family and friends to learn more about them and guide them through the dating process. The six contestants are: Nate, 56; Lori, 57; Greg, 61; Anise, 62; Suzanne, 63; and Pam, 71. The show chronicles the struggles that come with dating later in life and navigating new relationships.
The participants all live in the greater Atlanta area, where the show was filmed. Some even go to a University of Georgia football game, the trailer shows.
The show is not the first to depict the struggle of finding love at an older age. ABC made headlines and, ultimately a doomed match, with “The Golden Bachelor.” That show, which launched in 2023, featured a widower in his 70s. One of the 22 women vying for his affection was Sandra Mason, a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville.
All episodes of “The Later Daters” will be released on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.
