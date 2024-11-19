Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Michelle Obama’s new Netflix show spotlights older Atlantans looking for love

Former first lady Michelle Obama, pictured here at an October voter rally in College Park, is the executive producer of the new Netflix show “The Later Daters," filmed in Atlanta and premiering Nov. 29.  (Hyosub Shin / AJC FILE PHOTO)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Former first lady Michelle Obama, pictured here at an October voter rally in College Park, is the executive producer of the new Netflix show “The Later Daters," filmed in Atlanta and premiering Nov. 29.  (Hyosub Shin / AJC FILE PHOTO)
By
15 minutes ago

A new Netflix docuseries is about to debut that follows people in Atlanta looking for love later in life.

In “The Later Daters,” six contestants, all of whom are in their 50s, 60s or 70s, go on a series of blind dates across eight episodes hoping to find their next life partner. Many of them haven’t been in a relationship in over a decade — since their spouses died or they got divorced, according to Tudum, a Netflix-run fan site.

The show’s executive producer is former first lady Michelle Obama. Higher Ground Productions, founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, extended its partnership with Netflix this year.

ExploreWhy one of Georgia’s top rivals for film projects could kill its incentives

Dating coach and behavioral scientist Logan Ury, author of the book “How to Not Die Alone,” meets with each contestant and their family and friends to learn more about them and guide them through the dating process. The six contestants are: Nate, 56; Lori, 57; Greg, 61; Anise, 62; Suzanne, 63; and Pam, 71. The show chronicles the struggles that come with dating later in life and navigating new relationships.

The participants all live in the greater Atlanta area, where the show was filmed. Some even go to a University of Georgia football game, the trailer shows.

ExploreQuiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers

The show is not the first to depict the struggle of finding love at an older age. ABC made headlines and, ultimately a doomed match, with “The Golden Bachelor.” That show, which launched in 2023, featured a widower in his 70s. One of the 22 women vying for his affection was Sandra Mason, a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville.

All episodes of “The Later Daters” will be released on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP PHOTO

What’s filming in Georgia in November 2024?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo: still from "Black Girls and Fairytales"

What’s showing at the arthouse? Here are recommended films
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Hollywood stars gather for honorary Oscars event celebrating Quincy Jones, Bond...
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Rusty Sneiderman killing at DeKalb day care featured on ABC’s ‘20/20′
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

DeKalb County commission postpones vote on water, sewer rate hikes31m ago
Ousted Georgia judge suspended from practicing law
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her1h ago
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game