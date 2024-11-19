A new Netflix docuseries is about to debut that follows people in Atlanta looking for love later in life.

In “The Later Daters,” six contestants, all of whom are in their 50s, 60s or 70s, go on a series of blind dates across eight episodes hoping to find their next life partner. Many of them haven’t been in a relationship in over a decade — since their spouses died or they got divorced, according to Tudum, a Netflix-run fan site.

The show’s executive producer is former first lady Michelle Obama. Higher Ground Productions, founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, extended its partnership with Netflix this year.