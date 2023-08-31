ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ will pick from 22 women, including one Atlantan

BreakingNews
Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
42 minutes ago
X

The brand new “The Golden Bachelor” on ABC features 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner, who will have 22 women to choose from, including a 75-year-old retired executive assistant from Doraville.

ABC released the first names of the women and brief bios but not their last names.

The show, the first version of “The Bachelor” franchise focused on seniors, debuts Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Sandra, according the ABC press site, describes her dream man as “handsome, sensitive and intelligent” who likes cruises and she wants to travel the world with him. She is a fan of public displays of affection and calls herself “creative, patient and independent.”

Her hobbies include hanging out with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting, racquetball and following NFL football. She also once won “Wheel of Fortune,” her favorite show. Her favorite singer? Luther Vandross.

And in the quirkiest tidbit ABC threw out there: “Sandra is very proud of her high credit score.”

She also happens to be the oldest of the 22 women, who range in age from 60 to 75. Other women include a retired nutritionist, a therapist, a retired realtor, a retired teacher, a fitness instructor, a retired interior designer and the most intriguing job title: a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker.

Turner’s story has already been revealed. He is looking for love again after the unexpected death of his wife and high school sweetheart Toni six years ago.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between.

