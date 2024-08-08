THURSDAY’S WEATHER

Metro Atlanta keeping hot and mostly dry trend for next few days

By
31 minutes ago

It’s going to be another hot day in metro Atlanta, and that will be the trend for the foreseeable future.

Temperatures are already in the 80s ahead of sunrise. By this afternoon, the high is expected to top out around 95 degrees. That is about five degrees above average for this time of year.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s at least through next week.

As for rain, there is just a 20% chance that some locations to the east of the metro area could see a scattered shower.

“It’s really been a big shift here,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “July, remember, (was) the wettest month in 19 years across metro Atlanta. This month, it’s been pretty dry so far.”

The rain chance only dwindles Friday and through the weekend.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

High heat with isolated storms possible this afternoon, tonight
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Afternoon, evening storms possible with highs in the low 90s
Placeholder Image

Heat advisory on first day of school for most metro Atlanta districts
Placeholder Image

As Tropical Storm Debby moves out, metro Atlanta gets sunny skies, high heat
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton property tax rate in limbo33m ago
Musicians allegedly not paid at popular jazz club1h ago
Audit finds one-third of Atlanta’s fire trucks beyond their lifespan1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs