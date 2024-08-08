Metro Atlanta keeping hot and mostly dry trend for next few days

It’s going to be another hot day in metro Atlanta, and that will be the trend for the foreseeable future.
Temperatures are already in the 80s ahead of sunrise. By this afternoon, the high is expected to top out around 95 degrees. That is about five degrees above average for this time of year.
Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s at least through next week.
As for rain, there is just a 20% chance that some locations to the east of the metro area could see a scattered shower.
“It’s really been a big shift here,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “July, remember, (was) the wettest month in 19 years across metro Atlanta. This month, it’s been pretty dry so far.”
The rain chance only dwindles Friday and through the weekend.
