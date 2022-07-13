Metro Atlanta gas prices have dropped the past month

Georgia’s statewide average is slightly lower than the metro Atlanta average at $4.18 a gallon.

In the spring, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Georgia’s gas tax, later extending that order twice so that it is now set to expire in mid-August. The suspension cuts roughly 29-cents-a-gallon from retailers’ costs, but it’s virtually impossible to measure how much of that is passed along to drivers.

Georgia gas prices are now the third-lowest in the country, just a few cents-a-gallon higher than South Carolina and Mississippi. That compares to the most expensive state: California, where gasoline averages more than $6 a gallon, and Hawaii, where it averages $5.59

Gas prices are often wielded as a political weapon and the recent price spikes have been no different. But experts say that the Biden Administration shouldn’t have been blamed for the rising prices, just as it shouldn’t get credit for the decline.

It’s more about supply and demand for global oil and gasoline, experts say.

Gas prices have also jumped in Japan, Canada and across Europe, a sign that fuel costs are immune to any single nation’s policies.

Early in the pandemic, when millions of drivers stayed home, demand for gas crashed and so did prices, dropping to about $1.60 a gallon in metro Atlanta. With demand ebbing, production fell for both oil and the gasoline made from it in refineries.

As drivers returned to the road, demand rose faster than production and prices climbed. They kept rising through last fall and then soared when Russia invaded Ukraine.

A holiday on federal gas taxes — which President Joe Biden has proposed — could cut 18.4 cents a gallon, if retailers pass all of it along.

On the supply side, the Biden administration has allowed oil companies to siphon a record amount of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve, lowering it by 20% in the past year. But that too has a limited impact, adding only a fraction of the 20 million barrels of oil the nation burns through each day.

The administration blames oil companies for not drilling on the thousands of leases they have which could add dramatically to supplies. But that production would take time and some companies say they are hesitant because they don’t know if prices will stay high enough to justify the investment.

Still, production is up: There are 277 more oil rigs operating at the start of July than there were a year earlier — a 58% increase, according to Baker Hughes, an industrial services company that tracks production.

While historically gas prices rise and fall along with global oil prices, in the short term they often depend on refinery production of the gasoline that actually flows from the pump. And the current supply-demand balance is precarious: Refineries are working at near full-tilt.

A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico that shut down rigs and refineries could push prices sharply higher.

Average gallon of regular, metro Atlanta

Tuesday: $4.25

Week ago: $4.37

Month ago: $4.52

Year ago: $2.92

Oil production, average U.S., per day

June 2018: 10.9 million barrels

June 2019: 12.2 million barrels

June 2020: 10.9 million barrels

June 2021: 11.1 million barrels

June 2022: 12.0 million barrels

Oil production, number of rigs

In operation, July 2018: 1,052

In operation, July 2019: 963

In operation, July 2020: 263

In operation, July 2021: 475

In operation, July 2022: 752

Sources: GasBuddy, Baker Hughes, Energy Information Administration