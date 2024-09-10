Metro Atlanta events planned Wednesday to mark the anniversary of 9/11

Dallas: The 9/11 Patriots’ Day Ceremony will be held at 8:40 a.m. at Veterans Park, located at the Watson Government Complex. Guests include representatives from the New York Police Department and Fire Department.

Decatur: A screening of the PBS documentary “9/11: Inside the Pentagon” will be held at 6 p.m. at Scott Candler Park. The documentary is rated PG and lasts 54 minutes.

Johns Creek: The Patriot Day / Sept. 11 Commemoration will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater.

McDonough: The 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at Heritage Park.

Newnan: The 9/11 Candlelight Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Those attending should bring a chair.

Norcross: The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 8:15 a.m. at Betty Mauldin Park.

Peachtree City: A Memorial Walk will be held at Drake Field. Participants should arrive at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. The walk will be led by first responders and spans approximately 4 miles.

Roswell: The 9/11 Commemorative Ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Roswell City Hall.

South Fulton: A ceremony called Beyond the Call of Duty will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Southwest Arts Center.

Stone Mountain Park: The 9/11 Memorial Hike will be held at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear a weighted vest or backpack for an added challenge. More details are available on the event’s Facebook page.

Woodstock: 9/11 Day of Remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. at The Park at City Center.