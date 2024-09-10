Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta events planned Wednesday to mark the anniversary of 9/11

Wearing full firefighting gear, about 200 metro Atlanta area firefighters honored the firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement officers who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, by ascending Stone Mountain in 2001. (John Spink / AJC FILE PHOTO)

31 minutes ago

Various events are planned around metro Atlanta to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Here are some of Wednesday’s ceremonies and memorial gatherings:

Atlanta: The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Participants will climb 110 stories or 2,071 steps to symbolize the height of the twin towers. For more information and to register, visit the Atlanta Track Club’s website.

Dallas: The 9/11 Patriots’ Day Ceremony will be held at 8:40 a.m. at Veterans Park, located at the Watson Government Complex. Guests include representatives from the New York Police Department and Fire Department.

Decatur: A screening of the PBS documentary “9/11: Inside the Pentagon” will be held at 6 p.m. at Scott Candler Park. The documentary is rated PG and lasts 54 minutes.

Johns Creek: The Patriot Day / Sept. 11 Commemoration will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater.

McDonough: The 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at Heritage Park.

Newnan: The 9/11 Candlelight Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Those attending should bring a chair.

Norcross: The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 8:15 a.m. at Betty Mauldin Park.

Peachtree City: A Memorial Walk will be held at Drake Field. Participants should arrive at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. The walk will be led by first responders and spans approximately 4 miles.

Roswell: The 9/11 Commemorative Ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Roswell City Hall.

South Fulton: A ceremony called Beyond the Call of Duty will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Southwest Arts Center.

Stone Mountain Park: The 9/11 Memorial Hike will be held at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear a weighted vest or backpack for an added challenge. More details are available on the event’s Facebook page.

Woodstock: 9/11 Day of Remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. at The Park at City Center.

