McDonough will unearth time capsule buried in square in the 1970s

McDonough on Saturday will unearth a time capsule buried on the downtown square in 1971.
Local News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

McDonough leaders this weekend will unearth a time capsule buried in the town square in 1971.

A ceremony to celebrate the unveiling is set for 11 a.m. Saturday on the square in downtown McDonough. The time capsule was buried in 1971 in celebration of the sesquicentennial anniversary of the county with various documents, paraphernalia and pop culture items of the day, the Henry County city said.

At the time the capsule was interred, Henry County had a population of around 24,000 residents. Today about 235,000 people live in the south metro community.

Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell, who will attend the event with McDonough Mayor Billy Copeland, said she was “honored to be a part of such an historic occasion and invite the public near and far to celebrate of this historic occasion.”

Leon Stafford

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Investigations
