McDonough will unearth time capsule buried in square in the 1970s

A ceremony to celebrate the unveiling is set for 11 a.m. Saturday on the square in downtown McDonough. The time capsule was buried in 1971 in celebration of the sesquicentennial anniversary of the county with various documents, paraphernalia and pop culture items of the day, the Henry County city said.

At the time the capsule was interred, Henry County had a population of around 24,000 residents. Today about 235,000 people live in the south metro community.