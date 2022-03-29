MARTA holding community meeting Tuesday on Clayton County BRT

The gathering, set for 6:30 p.m. at the Riverdale Centre, 7210 Church Street, in Riverdale, will give the transit service an opportunity to update residents on plans for the proposed Southlake BRT. The line is estimated to cost around $338 million and will connect several destinations in the County, including Airport Gateway, Riverdale Town Center, Southern Regional Medical Center and the Mount Zion commercial corridor.

MARTA had considered bringing a commuter rail line to Clayton County, but scrapped the plan last year after struggling to get access to freight tracks necessary to make that happen.