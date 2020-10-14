Marietta named an affordable suburb, best place to live for 2020

Marietta was one of three Georgia cities making Livability’s list. Livability says Marietta offers “high quality of life and relatively low cost of living," access to outdoor amenities and a thriving arts community. Other Georgia cities on the list include Athens at number 32 and Alpharetta at number 98.

Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton said he’s honored that these organizations have recognized “our wonderful, vibrant, and diverse community."

“Our restaurants, nightlife, museums, and arts scene have flourished over the years to create a place where people want to be," he said. "Our outdoor recreation and parks facilities have made our city a sports destination, while our economic development projects and job growth have steadily continued even during the pandemic.”