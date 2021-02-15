Marietta High administrator named Georgia principal of the year

A Marietta City Schools administrator has been named principal of the year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.
Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball was honored with the award Thursday during a virtual meeting attended by members of the organization.
Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said under Ball’s leadership, Marietta High School has seen its graduation rate and standardized test scores improve and received multiple recognitions for academic achievement. The system’s College & Career Academy also opened at Marietta High School during Ball’s tenure, Rivera said.
“He is a dynamic and phenomenal principal who knows how to lead difficult, but critically important conversations,” he said. “He will roll up his sleeves and do the work needed to make a difference in the lives of his students and his staff.”
The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals has about 1,300 members, and finalists for the award are chosen from a large number of applicants. As the statewide winner, Ball is in the running for the National Principal of the Year award.
Ball was appointed Marietta High School’s principal in 2018. Before that, he served as assistant principal and principal at Etowah and Cherokee high schools and Woodstock Middle School in Cherokee County.
Ball has a bachelor’s degree in social studies/U.S. History and a master’s degree in secondary social studies from the University at Albany, State University of New York. He holds a specialist degree in educational leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.