Marietta boy, 12, studying aerospace engineering as full-time college student

Claire Anderson said her son didn’t fit in socially at his schools because of his high intellect. Since enrolling at Chattahoochee Tech, Anderson said her son “has been so happy."

“He’s able to be 12, but academically, he’s able to be challenged,” she said.

Once he graduates, Caleb said he wants to attend Georgia Tech and further his studies in aerospace engineering.

Claire Anderson said she hopes other people, particularly parents of Black children, reading about Caleb’s story will feel inspired to encourage their children to explore their gifts and passions. She said Black children are often not recognized by teachers, and many of them are classified as trouble makers or placed in special education classes when they are actually bored with the typical classroom routine.

She also said she hopes Caleb’s story will break the stereotype so that when “when they see a young black male, it’s not from a negative perspective.”

“A lot of times Caleb felt like he had to prove himself because it was rare," she said. "They didn’t see Black kids as gifted.”