Mableton City Council approves transitional spending plan

Some of the departments included are the basics for government operations: a city administrator, a city clerk, legal, finance, technology and human resources. The other categories provide a preview of which services the council intends to take on in the next several months — code enforcement, community development and building inspections to start. The city currently has an interim city clerk, city attorney and finance consultant.

The plan also shows where the city will be deriving most of its revenue. Owens previously announced his intention not to levy a city property tax, so the city receives most of its revenue currently through franchise fees, hotel and motel taxes, business license fees and motor vehicle ad valorem taxes.

The council estimates it will bring in $3.8 million in total revenue during the seven months, with most of the expenses covering administrative costs. The most expensive departments include legal for $501,000; code enforcement for $431,000; community development for $414,000, and technology for $406,000.

“Overall, there are expenses in here that have basically been put into buckets so that once we do have our departments up and going, they will be pre-funded,” Owens said.

The council also established a pay plan for 15 employees: a city manager, executive assistants, department directors, a business license specialist, a building inspector, and three code enforcement officers.

Because the city does not yet have department heads to propose their budgets, this transitional plan just gets the initial funding outlines in place, Owens said. The city will undergo a more traditional budget process before June 30, 2024, when the new fiscal year begins, he said.

