SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Lots of sunshine, temperatures in the high 90s

ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By
1 hour ago

Sunday will somehow feel even warmer.

It will be a dry and clear start to the day, with the morning low only dipping down to 75 degrees around 7 a.m. Clouds will roll in around noon, as Atlanta heats up to the low 90s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Partly cloudy skies will persist into the afternoon, and a high of 98 degrees is expected in the city.

“It’s going to be a hot one,” Deon stated.

Some scattered showers will begin to pop up across the state after noon and then clear by around 7 p.m. The possibility for rain in Atlanta remains low, but Deon said it’s difficult to rule out the possibility of a stray shower.

Humidity levels will stay on the low side and then increase by Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday. The combination of humidity and intense heat will bring the potential for more scattered storms.

Some relief from the heat is expected by Wednesday as rain chances increase.

Five-day forecast, July 14, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘Inspire, empower, uplift’: Georgia leaders look to support Black men1h ago

Credit: AP

Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett schools expect revenue gain despite homestead expansion

Credit: AP

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96

Credit: AP

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Job search on wheels: Fulton mobile career unit open for business
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘Inspire, empower, uplift’: Georgia leaders look to support Black men
1h ago
Job search on wheels: Fulton mobile career unit open for business
Highs in the upper 90s, low humidity
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna sets Atlanta franchise record for RBIs before All-Star break
Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend