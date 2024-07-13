Lots of sunshine, temperatures in the high 90s

Sunday will somehow feel even warmer.
It will be a dry and clear start to the day, with the morning low only dipping down to 75 degrees around 7 a.m. Clouds will roll in around noon, as Atlanta heats up to the low 90s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.
Partly cloudy skies will persist into the afternoon, and a high of 98 degrees is expected in the city.
“It’s going to be a hot one,” Deon stated.
Some scattered showers will begin to pop up across the state after noon and then clear by around 7 p.m. The possibility for rain in Atlanta remains low, but Deon said it’s difficult to rule out the possibility of a stray shower.
Humidity levels will stay on the low side and then increase by Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday. The combination of humidity and intense heat will bring the potential for more scattered storms.
Some relief from the heat is expected by Wednesday as rain chances increase.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
