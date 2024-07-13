Lots of sunshine, temperatures in the high 90s

“It’s going to be a hot one,” Deon stated.

These two graphics nicely illustrate our expected weather pattern over the next week. We'll be feeling the heat through Tuesday, then thunderstorm chances rise and temps fall during the second half of next week. #gawx pic.twitter.com/aWcF0ZvUUu — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 13, 2024

Some scattered showers will begin to pop up across the state after noon and then clear by around 7 p.m. The possibility for rain in Atlanta remains low, but Deon said it’s difficult to rule out the possibility of a stray shower.

Humidity levels will stay on the low side and then increase by Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday. The combination of humidity and intense heat will bring the potential for more scattered storms.

Some relief from the heat is expected by Wednesday as rain chances increase.

